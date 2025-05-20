Nigerian govt to sell 753-unit housing estate recovered from Emefiele

The Federal Government has resolved to sell the 753 housing units recovered from former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as proceeds of crime.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Salisu Haiba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the ministry had taken delivery of the estate, comprising 753 units of duplexes recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the ex-CBN governor.

He added that the houses would be sold to the public and for special government needs.

The Director said that the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, handed over the housing estate to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

According to him, Dangiwa commended the leadership of the EFCC for the sustained efforts in the fight against corruption and the recovery of public assets.

He said the ministry would conduct a joint familiarisation tour of the facility alongside the EFCC team to properly assess its state.

READ ALSO: Court orders final forfeiture of another $1.4m linked to Emefiele

The statement read: “We intend to carry out thorough integrity and structural assessments on all buildings and associated infrastructure to confirm their safety and suitability for habitation.

“A comprehensive technical evaluation will be undertaken to determine the cost of completing all outstanding infrastructure and ancillary facilities.

“These include perimeter fencing, internal roads, drainage systems, a police post, shopping areas, recreational centres, and other essential amenities.

“The ministry will offer the units for sale both to the public and for special government needs.

“The EFCC Chairman disclosed that President Bola Tinubu directed the handing over of the asset to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for completion.

“According to him, the estate on a parcel of land measuring 150,462.86 square meters is located at plot 109, Cadastral Zone, CO9, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

“He assured that the commission would monitor the project completion by the Ministry for periodic reports and feedback to the President.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now