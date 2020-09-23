Nigerian govt to sell presidential jet | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday put up for sale one of the jets in the presidential fleet.

The jet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066, has a capacity for nine passengers and three crew members.

It was manufactured by Hawker Beechcraft more than eight years ago.

In a newspaper advertorial, the federal government directed interested buyers to submit a refundable bank draft for $50,000 to the Chairman, Committee for Sale of Aircraft, Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

It added that all the bids should be quoted in United States dollars.

The government said the aircraft with a range of 3,190-nautical mile had flown for 1,768 hours.

The government had in 2016 put up for sale two presidential aircraft in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the reduction of aircraft on the presidential fleet.

The advertorial read: “Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication. A background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within one week from this advertisement.”

