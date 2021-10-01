Nigerian govt to set up two new modular refineries

President Muhammadu Buhari said two modular refineries will be completed between this year and 2022 in line with his administration’s Roadmap on Local Refining.

This follows the commissioning of the Waltersmith modular refinery in Imo State, November last year, which has a capacity of 5,000-barrels per day.

President Buhari made the disclosure on the new modular during his Independence Day speech, on October 1, 2021, where he listed his achievements since coming into power.

He said by the end of 2020, a modular will be commissioned in Edo State, while the third scheduled for next year, is under construction in Bayelsa State.

Buhari stated that these three modulars will complement the two mega refineries being built in Lagos and Akwa Ibom States, stating that their completion will lead to job creations.

Read also: ‘Ten Modular refineries underway in Niger Delta’

He also stated that these refineries will ensure availability of increased petroleum products, which will reduce Nigeria’s reliance on fuel importation.

“A second is scheduled for commissioning by the end of this year in Edo State and the third one in Bayelsa State by 2022. In addition to the modular projects, we also have the two mega refinery projects coming up in Lagos and Akwa Ibom States.

“As these refineries are commissioned, more employment opportunities are created and there would be increased petroleum products available for local consumption which will significantly reduce our reliance on importation”, the president stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions