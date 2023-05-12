Nigerian govt to stop feeding state offenders in correctional centres 2024

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Friday the Federal Government will stop feeding state offenders in correctional centres across the country from January next year.

The minister, according to a statement issued by his media Adviser, Sola Fasure, stated this at the commissioning of the Command Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Owerri, Imo State.

He stressed that the state governments must take responsibility for their inmates since more than 90 percent of individuals in custodial facilities across the country are state offenders.

Aregbesola urged the state governments to take advantage of the constitutional amendments signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari to improve the condition of inmates in custodial facilities across the country.

He said: “One big challenge we have at correctional centres is congestion, especially at the urban centres where the population density is high and human relations are more complex, leading to higher crime rates and the need to keep some people behind bars.

“But we are addressing this challenge with the construction of six mega custodial centres in the six geopolitical zones of the country. The ones in Kano and Abuja are ready and with regular funding, the remaining will be completed.

“It is also hoped that state governments will take advantage of the constitutional amendment recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari which makes corrections a concurrent affair. It is on record that more than 90 percent of inmates in our facilities are state offenders. It is important therefore that state governments begin to invest in corrections.

“It is even more important to reform the criminal justice system. I have been making the case and I will continue to do so, that 70 percent of inmates are awaiting trial and constitute the majority in our facilities.

“The sad thing about this is we cannot statutorily begin their process of reformation because they are assumed to be innocent, except for those who voluntarily wish to participate in any of our programmes. ”

