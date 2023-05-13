Nigerian govt to subsidise fee for hajj pilgrims as Air Peace, Azman, others raise flight tickets by $250

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has agreed to the $250 increase in flight tickets demanded by Air Peace and three other airlines from pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.

The other airlines are – Azman Air, Max Air, and Aero Contractors.

The NAHCON chairman, Zikrullah Hassan, told journalists on Saturday the pilgrims would not bear the additional cost of airlifting them to Saudi Arabia for the hajj which would commence on May 25.

The airlines had demanded an increase in flight tickets due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The conflict has led to the closure of Sudan’s airspace where the airlines usually stop before the completion of the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The war has forced airlines to ply the longer and direct route to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the agreement between NAHCON and the airlines, Hassan said: “Our local airlines, after several negotiations, accepted the sum of $250 as an increase in the cost of air tickets for this year’s operation.

“We are still looking for all avenues to resolve the attendant consequences of this money.

“We are still praying earnestly for a quick and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Sudan so that the airspace could be open and there will be a stop to the mindless killing of the people of Sudan.

“At NAHCON, we are looking for all ways to ensure that we resolve the issue of this additional cost. We have decided that whatever decision we will take, it will not require the pilgrims to pay additional funds into the hands of the respective pilgrim boards in their state. They will not need to pay more money.”

