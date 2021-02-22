Nigerian govt to supply electricity to Togo from Calabar Power Plant | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerian govt to supply electricity to Togo from Calabar Power Plant
The Nigerian government has concluded plans to begin supplying electricity to the Republic of Togo from the Calabar Power Plant, located in Odukpani local government area of Cross River State.
The Executive Director, Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, who made this known during an inspection tour of the Plant at the weekend, said the company has a power purchase agreement deal to supply 70MW of power to the West African country.
Abdullahi, further disclosed that discussions are ongoing to supply another 100MW to Paradise City in Calabar, stressing that the company is working to improve power supply to Nigerians through Eligible Customer framework.
Speaking shortly after the inspection, Abdullahi described the Calabar Power Plant as one of the best amongst NDPHC plants with uninterruptible gas availability and a good dispatch network.
“Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas. The Power Station also has a good dispatch network and some eligible customers as well,” Abdullahi said.
“Calabar is one of the plants where we have bilateral agreement with Togo, with a PPA to supply about 70MW and also there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW.
“This is the way to go; we are working tirelessly in getting more eligible customers to ensure that these available but stranded power that we have in most of the power stations are dispatched.
“We are here on our on-going inspection as part of the routine maintenance we do on all our power stations. Calabar is currently running two units. In the morning, it was three units that were available and on the grid but because of the instability and some frequency controls, we had to go down with one unit.
“The other two units are undergoing routine maintenance on the transformer lube oil system and also a Boroscope inspection on the engines.
“Calabar is doing very well. We have gas, we have good network for dispatch. It is one of the best,” he added.
