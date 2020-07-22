Nigerian govt to test five million farmers for COVID-19

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, on Tuesday, disclosed that the federal government intends to carry out COVID-19 tests for five million Nigerian farmers across the country.

He made this known while delivering his keynote speech on the theme, ‘Technological interventions in mitigating impacts of COVID-19’, during a virtual meeting with stakeholders in the sector.

“I am happy to announce that plans are in place to test five million Nigerian farmers as part of Mr President’s mandate for famine inhibiting food production,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mr Nanono highlighted some of the major roles biotechnology has played in achieving food security. He said modern biotechnology is a crucial tool in the drive to produce plants and animals that possess traits capable of enhancing humanity’s capacity to secure its food systems.

He mentioned that with the aid of biotechnology, the shelf life of agricultural produce can be extended.

“Indeed, without the galvanising power of biotechnology, processing and value addition, which are critical for agro-industrialisation would be retarded,” he added.

“Emphasis should also be placed on demand-driven beneficial technologies,” he added.

Also at the meeting, Yemi Akinbamijo, the executive director, Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), said “I believe very strongly that Nigeria is an emerging leader to deploy technology,” he said.

“We will not do well if we continue to plant grains instead of seed. We will not do well if we continue to broaden the yield gap,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said there are opportunities in the agricultural industry.

“One plus one should not be two, it should be greater than three or more. Tissue culture is the way to go,” he said.

Other stakeholders at the meeting included Alex Akpa, director general, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Rose Gidado, country director, Open Forum on Agriculture Biotechnology (OFAB); Mohammed Ishaku, director, Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), among others.

