Nigerian govt to unveil policies on NIPOST unbundling
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would unveil policies on the unbundling of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) before the end of the year.
Pantami stated this when he unveiled the NIPOST revenue stamp in Abuja.
The minister described NIPOST as one of the most important institutions of government, saying the policies that would transform its operations and make it innovative would soon be unveiled by the government.
He said: “We have so many policies that will ensure the transformation of NIPOST in the pipeline and part of it will unbundle the agency.
“We also have the NIPOST Act going into an amendment.
“We have a plan with a property and development company, the firm will bring together all the properties of NIPOST, develop them and make sure that the government generates revenue from them.
“All generated revenue will go into developing sectors like health, education, agriculture, security, and other social developments.”
He added that other aspects of NIPOST that would be unbundled include the transport and logistics, courier services, and microfinance bank.
Pantami, who expressed optimism that NIPOST would become a world-class outfit after the unbundling, praised stakeholders for their unrelenting efforts at remodeling the agency.
