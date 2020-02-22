Nigerian govt to use Abacha’s loot for critical projects, Bagudu will get nothing – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Saturday the $308 million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, would be used for the development of critical infrastructure in the country.

The AGF said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, that there was no form of agreement to hand over $100million out of the latest tranche of the recovered Abacha loot to the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, or any third-party interest.

According to him, the Kebbi governor is pursuing separate cases in the United States and the United Kingdom to assert his right in connection with the Abacha loot.

The US Department of Justice had alleged that the Federal Government is planning to hand over about $100million out of the repatriated funds to Bagudu.

It also accused the Nigerian government of blocking attempts to recover part of the looted funds allegedly traced to the governor.

However, Malami has disclosed that the Nigerian government is cooperating with its US counterpart in the recovery of several other assets “including proceeds of corruption linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and her associates, former Delta State Governor, James Ibori and several others.”

The AGF had also said on Friday the repatriated fund would be used for infrastructural projects as agreed with the US and the Island of Jersey who were part of a tripartite agreement on repatriation of the looted funds.

