Politics
Nigerian govt tolerates bandits but can’t withstand a ‘hero’ —Omokri
An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has blasted the Federal Government over its he described as dishonesty in the handling of bandit activities and secessionist agitations in the country.
Omokri made this statement on Saturday via a post on his Facebook page in the wake of the confrontation between police operatives and agitators of the Yoruba Nation at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos.
He said, “Imagine a government that says that bandits and killer herdsmen can be tolerated even though they kill Nigerians, as long as they believe in one Nigeria, but Sunday Igboho cannot be tolerated because he does not believe in Nigeria even though he doesn’t kill Nigerians.
READ ALSO: El-Rufai explains why Boko Haram, bandits can’t be treated like IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu
“Indeed, I am impressed that Igboho’s rally was still held, despite desperate attempts by the Buhari junta to stop it. Sunday Igboho is a hero.
“He has done no wrong by protecting his people from killer herdsmen because Article 51 of the United Nations charter gives him that right.
“He and his supporters also have a right of freedom of association, and I commend them for utilising that right in the face of obvious attempts to intimidate them”.
By Mayowa Oladeji
