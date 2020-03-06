Nigerian govt tracks 93 contacts of coronavirus index case

The Federal Government said on Friday the 93 persons that boarded the same Turkish Airline with the coronavirus index case have not been traced for scrutiny.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said out of the 148 passengers that boarded the Turkish airline with the Italian to Lagos on February 24, only 55 had been tracked so far.

He appealed to the elusive persons to isolate themselves wherever they are and called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a possible response.

He added: “The contacts of the index case are currently under supervised self-isolation and the states have provided them with temperature monitoring tools.

“Of the l48 passengers on the manifest of the index case flight, 55 are actively being followed up.

“The NCDC and Port Health Services are in touch with them to know their temperatures and the possible appearance of COVlD-l 9 symptoms.

“We are reaching out to others. I urge any passenger of the Turkish Airlines Flight to Lagos on February 24 listening to me to contact us on 080097000Ol-l0.

“Nobody is ever completely able to track all passengers because passengers are mobile.”

“Don’t assume that all the passengers are Nigerians; there are many who have moved on to their countries, moved on to countries in Africa or they were here to do something briefly and had gone back to their countries.

“Those we can track, we use all methods and that is why we have epidemiologists who do the tracking, looking for them, asking neighbours and that is where the general public can also help.”

