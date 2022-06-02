Nigerian govt unveils MoU with Spain to avert food crisis

The Federal Government has signed at least nine agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Spanish Government.

This was contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had visited his Spanish counterpart, President Pedro Sanchez, noting his country looked forward to increasing bilateral relations between both nations.

The statement was titled ‘President Buhari calls for global cooperation to avert looming food crises.’

Adesina noted that the agreements included Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Transfer of Sentenced Persons; Extradition; Economic and Commercial Cooperation; Tourism.

Others were on sports, health; the fight against COVID-19, as well as science and innovation.

“The two leaders canvassed a global action to stem the food problem especially in wheat production occasioned by the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging world leaders to take concrete actions to avert the crisis.

“The King said Nigeria was an important country and looked forward to an opportunity to visit the country, especially against the background of stronger cooperation being forged by the two countries.

“President Buhari thanked the Spanish Monarch for the invitation and hospitality extended to him since his arrival and updated him on happenings in Nigeria especially as the country gears up for general elections,” the statement reads.

The President further lauded Sanchez for his contributions to the war against terror in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In his address, President Sanchez emphasised that, as a major partner of Spain in Africa, Nigeria is a country that his people really want to have a stronger partnership with going forward.

Spain is the the largest importer of Nigerian gas and the third-largest importer of Nigerian crude.

