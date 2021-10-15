News
Nigerian govt unveils new COVID-19 protocol for international travellers
The Federal Government on Friday released a revised international travel protocol into Nigeria.
In the new protocol, all travelers arriving in Nigeria, either vaccinated or unvaccinated are expected to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted not more than 72 hours before leaving their home countries.
The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who announced this in a statement in Abuja, said the protocol would take effect from October 25.
He said: “Under the new arrangement, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will also be required to observe a mandatory seven-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days two and seven after arrival.
Nigeria Immigration urges travellers to comply with COVID-19 test certificate rule
“Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory seven-day self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day two of arrival.
“Persons arriving on a Business trip or on official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding, and conduct a PCR test on day two of their arrival.”
