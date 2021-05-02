Nigerian govt unveils plans for expansion of N-POWER scheme | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt unveils plans for expansion of N-POWER scheme
The Federal Government has revealed that it plans to expand the N-Power programme from the present 500,000 beneficiaries to one million.
This was contained in a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari to commemorate the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration on Saturday in Abuja.
The 2021 Workers’ Day theme is ”COVID-19, Social and Economic Crises: Challenges for Decent Work, Social Protection and Peoples Welfare”.
According to Buhari, the expansion of the N-Power programme would ensure job creation and poverty alleviation through programmes such as Safety Net Programmes to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
”We also have put in place some socio-economic policies, which also include Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.6 million households (about 32 million persons).
Read also: Nigerian govt re-creates N-Power scheme to accommodate 60,000 youths
”COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) for urban Poor, which now has 4.8 million households (20 million persons) which also include urban poor/working class.
”We also have the Artisan Support Fund, Payroll Support Fund for small scale businesses, Business Formalisation aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises by offering free registration for upcoming businesses by the Corporate Affairs Commission.
”There is also Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme for Small Medium Enterprises for producers of hygienic products and packaged food to encourage entrepreneurship and industries, “he said.
He, however, added that the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for young entrepreneurs had N75 billion for three years, all aimed at support for the labour force.
By Mayowa Oladeji….
