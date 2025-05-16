‘Nigerian govt using fake DSS witness to convict Kanu’, IPOB claims

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian government of using a mercenary who is not an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), as prosecution witness (PW-BBB) in a desperate bid to convict its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group, in a statement issued on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that the individual who was presented as a witness is affiliated with a law firm and has no legitimate ties to DSS operations.

According to Powerful, IPOB’s discreet investigations into the identity of the masked witness revealed that he was hired by the Nigerian government and tutored on what to say to incriminate Kanu.

According to the statement, the name and testimony of the witness were not included in the original list of prosecution witnesses provided to the defence, but was smuggled in as a witness in what it described as a “trial by ambush” and a clear case of prosecutorial misconduct that deserves condemnation and sanction.

“IPOB strongly condemns the Nigerian government’s continued abuse of legal process and deployment of deception in the ongoing trial of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the group said.

“The latest disgraceful development is the presentation of an individual referred to as Prosecution Witness BBB (PW-BBB)—a man who does not work for the Department of State Services (DSS) and who has been exposed under cross-examination as a government-planted mercenary.

“This individual is receiving strategic coaching to impersonate an informed insider when in reality, he has no legitimate connection to DSS operations or the detention regime under which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been unjustly held.

“His courtroom performance—peppered with statements like ‘I don’t know,’ ‘It’s not my job,’ ‘No one informed me’—reveals a witness wholly ignorant of the facts and unqualified to provide any reliable testimony.

“It is particularly alarming that PW-BBB’s name and statement were never disclosed in the original list of prosecution witnesses served to the defence. This last-minute substitution amounts to trial by ambush, a prosecutorial misconduct that should be rebuked and sanctioned.”

The group further urged the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, to take judicial notice of the development and prevent such abuse of process from undermining the integrity of the courtroom.

“IPOB calls on the Honourable Justice James Omotosho to take judicial notice of this underhanded tactic and ensure such abuse of process is not permitted to taint the sanctity of the courtroom.

“Moreover, the facts surrounding Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention are clear and verifiable. Solitary confinement is a standard DSS operational protocol, and numerous independent reports have confirmed that our leader is being subjected to this inhumane condition.

“UK Consular staff who conduct periodic visits to Mazi Kanu are aware of this, and DSS internal records can corroborate it. No hired actor or government witness can alter these truths.

“The attempt to lend credibility to the lies of a coached stranger is not only a disservice to justice, but also a profound insult to the Nigerian judiciary. IPOB calls on media houses to resist becoming echo chambers for state propaganda. Upholding truth, objectivity, and constitutional principles is more urgent now than ever.

“We assure the public and the international community that the identity, role, and deception of PW-BBB will be fully exposed. The Nigerian government must be held accountable for its continued manipulation of the judicial process. Justice must prevail. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally,” IPOB added.

