Nigerian govt vaccinates one million for COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Thursday at least 1,051, 096 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers and other persons in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The NPHCDA spokesman, Mohammed Ohitoto, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the figure represents 52.2 percent of the targeted population expected to receive the vaccine.

According to him, Lagos leads other states in the administration of the vaccine.

The state was followed by Kano, Kaduna, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Ogun.

