Nigerian govt, varsity partner to produce COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian govt, varsity partner to produce COVID-19 vaccines
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has assured that the Federal Government will partner with the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, on the production of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
The Minister gave the assurance while receiving in audience, the Vice-Chancellor of the Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Osman Aras in his office on Monday, March 8, in Abuja.
The minister commended the university for working in collaboration with other research institutions in the country to come up with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Onu said that his ministry was interested in moving the economy away from commodities to knowledge-based in line with the main thrust of President Muhammed Buhari”s administration.
He said the ministry was working to bring all research institutions and universities to a round table interaction which shall help build a knowledge economy.
Read also: Nigerian govt budgets N10.6bn for nationwide transportation of covid-19 vaccines
“We have the human capital to do it, and this is where the university system is of critical importance,” he said.
Onu was positive that the university system would help in developing the human capital needed to transform the abundant human resources into products and services.
He disclosed that three agencies of the ministry led by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), were involved in research towards the production of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University said he was in the ministry to partner in the area of production of the COVID-19 vaccine.
He also said the university was also willing to look into vaccine production for other related diseases which would help alleviate the lingering problems of human health.
