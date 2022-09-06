Nigerian govt vows to end terrorism by December

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has once again, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would flush out terrorists and bandits in the country by December, 2022.

Aregbesola gave the assurance at a joint press conference in Abuja where he, together with the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, as well as the Police Affairs Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi, in Abuja, on Monday addressed newsmen.

While addressing the conference, Aregbesola said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has mapped out workable strategies to wipe out insecurity in the country by the end of the year and flush out the terrorists from every part of Nigeria.

“Our nation is faced and continue to face security challenges; the origin of these changes we must all know preceded our administration, regardless of what anybody wants to believe or say.

“Insecurity preceded us and there are insurgents in the North East, bandits in parts of the North West and North Central, militants in the South South, separatists in the South East and ritual killers in the South West.

“All over the country, we have constant attacks on pipelines, electricity cables and other critical national infrastructure. Crude and refined oil theft and kidnapping for ransom and farmers/herders clashes. Security agencies rose to these challenges and have largely degraded the group’s constituting the threats.

“What we face mostly now are clashes of cowardly attacks, from those have been routed in one locality or the other, moving to give the false impression that they are still strong…that is the essence of the scattered nature of their strikes.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate them all together and restore total peace in every inch of the Nigerian soil, that we are going to do, by God’s grace, by December of this year.

“It is sounding tall but take it home; we are determined to ensure that every inch of the Nigerian soil is safe. The determination is there and the order has been given.”

