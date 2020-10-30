Nigerian govt vows to tackle ‘brain drain’ among doctors

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday the Federal Government would do everything possible to tackle doctors’ “brain drain” from the country.

Ehanire said this after he inspected work on the new cancer centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The minister said: “I have heard the challenge of doctors leaving the country. We have plans to provide better funding for our hospitals in Nigeria and make such migration unattractive.”

He added that the hospital performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and pledged that the government would do everything possible to ensure that doctors prefer to remain and work in the country.

READ ALSO: FG holding talks with researchers on COVID-19 vaccine —Ehanire

On the new cancer centre, Ehanire advised the hospital management to spend wisely, properly maintain the facilities when completed and seek alternative sources of funding.

He praised the hospital administrators for its prompt services to patients and advised them to prepare for a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“Schools are resuming, people are traveling in and out the country so we must be prepared for any emergency,” the minister added.

Join the conversation

Opinions