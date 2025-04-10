Nigerian govt warns Adamawa, Lagos, 31 others at risk of flood

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has warned that 1,249 communities across 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fall within the high flood-risk areas in 2025.

The minister gave the warning during the official presentation of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the minister, an additional 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs across 31 states and the FCT are expected to experience moderate floods this year.

States identified in the high-risk category are – Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, the FCT, Gombe, and Imo.

Others are; Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Utsev noted that floods are among the most devastating natural disasters affecting lives, property, agriculture, and infrastructure.

He said the 2025 forecast is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging preparedness among citizens, particularly in vulnerable communities.

The minister explained that the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook has been segmented into three parts to enhance flood preparedness.

These include a general flood forecast, a communication strategy for effective warning dissemination, and a mitigation plan to reduce exposure and vulnerability.

He said: “According to the forecast, 657 communities in 52 LGAs are expected to experience high flood risk between April and June.

“544 communities in 142 LGAs between July and September, and 484 communities in 56 LGAs from October to November.

“Moderate flood risk is projected for 445 communities in 116 LGAs from April to June, 1,458 communities in 271 LGAs from July to September, and 1,473 communities in 171 LGAs between October and November.”

Utsev said flash and urban flooding are expected in major cities, including Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, and Makurdi, largely due to poor drainage and weak infrastructure.

He stressed that coastal states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Ondo may also experience flooding caused by rising sea levels and tidal surges, posing a threat to livelihoods and river-based activities.

