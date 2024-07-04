Nigerian govt warns Anambra, Ogun, FCT, 17 others on devastating flood

The Federal Government on Thursday warned 20 states in the country to expect devastating flood this month.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumum, issued the alert at a media briefing in Abuja.

He noted that the increasing cases of flooding and continuous rainfall may worsen the spread of cholera in the country.

The minister recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed 63 deaths and 2,102 suspected cases of cholera in 33 states in the country.

Terlumum, however, noted that none of the dams within and outside the country has released water from the facilities.

The minister listed the states that are at risk of severe flooding to include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Adamawa, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “We are calling on states and local government councils, to intensify and step up efforts to avert flood-related disasters in their domains as we approach the peak of the flooding season.

“At the national, some states have started experiencing some level of flooding and its associated disaster as of April this year. So far, more than three states such as FCT have experienced high levels of flooding, with several casualties recorded, including displacement of people and loss of properties.

“Clearing of blocked drainage systems and canals, replications of people living along waterways and states and local governments, are encouraged to desilt river channels and canals in their respective constituents, to collect runoff water is part of the recommendation file for flood motifs.”

