Nigerian govt warns Lagos, Ogun, 29 others risk severe flood

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said on Tuesday that 148 local government areas across 31 states are at risk of severe flood this year.

Utsev issued this warning during the official unveiling of the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) in Abuja.

He listed the states as Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Kogi.

Others are Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

Utsev stressed the importance of proactive measures to mitigate potential flood impacts in the areas.

He noted that Nigeria had faced recurrent and severe flood disasters over the years with 2012 marked as one of the most devastating in the country’s history.

The minister said: “The 2022 floods were particularly catastrophic, being termed the worst in the country’s history in terms of impact magnitude.

“The World Bank estimated the total economic damage from the 2022 floods, including damage to residential and nonresidential buildings, infrastructure, productive sectors, and farmlands, at approximately $6.68 billion.

“In response to the ongoing challenges posed by flooding, President Bola Tinubu initiated the National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness, and Response.”

