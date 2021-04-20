Nigerian govt warns of declining revenues, urges states to improve IGR | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt warns of declining revenues, urges states to improve IGR
The Federal Government has warned that the country may experience some difficult period in the future due to its ailing revenues and finances.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday, April 19.
According to Ahmed, Nigeria’s economy was facing a difficult time, saying states must improve their internally generated revenues.
The Minister made this disclosure during an interview on a daily breakfast show on the Nigerian Television Authority, Good Morning Nigeria, while stating that the money shared at the March Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting was short of N50bn.
In the interview, the finance minister stated that the country’s economy was stabilising from the recession, which the country exited a few months ago.
She, however, added, “These are very difficult challenging times because revenues are low and the demand for expenditures are very high understandably because we have to keep intervening to make sure the pandemic is contained as well as the economic impact it has caused.
Read also: COVID-19: Nigeria’s revenues dropped by over 40% —Osinbajo
“In our case in Nigeria, the crash of the crude oil prices really hit us very hard in terms of revenue. We have very low revenues, we have very high expenditures.
“What we have done so far is just to provide some stability to make sure salaries are paid, pensions are received every month; that we send funds to the judiciary and the legislature; that we meet our debt service obligations.
“That’s what we are doing. It also means we have had to borrow more than we have planned before the COVID-19 started because we need to still continue to invest in infrastructure using our national budget.
“We borrowed to invest in key projects such as roads, rail, airports, seaports and several other investments that are required in health and in education and upgrading the social standards and quality of life of our people and Nigeria is not unique as several countries of the world went into recession.
“Almost every other country has had to borrow more than it planned. It means we expanded our deficit very fast in 2020. 2021 is a year that we see as the year of recovery.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Latest Tech News
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...