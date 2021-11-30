Nigerian govt warns on need to control its increasing population

The Federal Government has revealed that there is an urgent need to institute measures towards checking the country’s rising population due to future projections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in Abuja during a book launch.

The book, written by Dr Manassah Jatau, a retired Deputy Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, is titled, “A Sociology for Medical Practice.”

Mustapha said, “Given one or two decades from now, Nigeria will become the third most populous country, coming after China and India.

“There is an urgent need for us to begin to plan for this increase.

“Right now, we are dealing with the youth population and we have not been able to provide solutions to some of the complaints in the country.”

The SGF also revealed the importance of developing Nigeria’s traditional medicine sector in order to create employment opportunities while improving the economy.

“There is also a need for the introduction of traditional medicine. It will reduce the level at which Nigerians visit other countries for medical treatment,” he said.

