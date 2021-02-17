Nigerian govt will deploy all resources to free abducted Kagara students – Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt will deploy all resources to free abducted Kagara students – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would deploy all available resources to ensure the safe release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.
Mohammed gave the assurance when a Federal Government delegation visited the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, in Minna.
Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and three members of staff at the college.
The minister said the delegation was sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to reassure the people and government of Niger State that his administration would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the country.
READ ALSO: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
He said the government would endorse whatever approach the state government had adopted to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and staff of the college.
The National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), described the abduction of the students as unfortunate.
He said the federal government would apply everything at its disposal to rescue the students.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the government was concerned about the security situation in Niger and the South-West part of the country.
He stressed that measures were being put in place to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.
Politics
My performance in WTO will open doors of opportunity for Africans, women – Okonjo-Iweala
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Wednesday her performance in office would open doors for more Africans, particularly women to lead international organizations in the future.
The WTO General Council confirmed the Nigerian ex-finance minister’s appointment as head of the 164-member organization earlier in the week.
She succeeds Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo, who left the post in August last year.
Okonjo-Iweala, who will assume office on March 1, will complete her tenure on August 31, 2025.
The ex-World Bank managing director featured in a programme on Arise Television and declared that she is proudly African.
She said: “I am proud for Africa, I am proud to be Nigerian and I am proud for women but the bottom line is capability to do the job and to deliver so that after me, there will be women, there will be other Africans, that is the whole point.
READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala lists four issues to tackle in her first 100 days as WTO DG
“Multilateral economic organisations need to have women. I have actually just published a book with the former Prime Minister of Australia about leadership talking about the fact that there is a dearth of women at the top even though a lot of progress has been made but it is too slow. This is an opportunity to have a woman leading a multilateral organisation.
“Opening this door as I did when I became finance minister, when I was given the opportunity to serve my country by ex Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, I focused on trying to deliver and worked round the clock because I recognised that if I could do a good job, people will no longer have inhibitions about giving women the job and that was a very big objective for me and it worked.
“Since I had the job, there have been three other women who have been nominated. In fact, it is becoming a norm to put a woman as finance minister and that is the impact I wanted to make.”
Politics
Kagara abduction an abuse of child’s rights – UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday described the abduction of students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, as an abuse of child’s rights.
In a statement issued by its Communication Specialist, Sam Kaalu, UNICEF demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the students.
Although the agency acknowledged the efforts being made by the Nigerian government to rescue the students, it expressed concerned about the violent attack and safety of the abducted victims.
The statement read: “UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.
READ ALSO: SERAP charges Nigerian govt to locate, rescue abducted Kagara students
“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.
“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children.”
Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and three staff from the college.
Politics
SERAP charges Nigerian govt to locate, rescue abducted Kagara students
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Wednesday blasted the Federal Government for failing to provide adequate security for its citizenry.
The civil society group was reacting to the kidnap of students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State.
Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and some members of staff at the college.
SERAP in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, warned that the federal government would be held accountable if the students and their teachers are not urgently rescued.
The statement read: “Nigerian authorities must locate and ensure the safe release of many students and teachers reportedly abducted by armed men who attacked the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State. We’ll hold the Federal Government to account if the students are not urgently rescued.
“The abductors must be arrested and brought to justice. Victims must be granted access to justice. The incident, which started at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, suggests that Nigerian authorities are failing to live up to their commitments to provide safe a learning environment.
READ ALSO: PDP decries worsening insecurity in Nigeria in wake of Kagara schoolboys’ abduction
“Some teachers and family members were also reportedly abducted by the gunmen. The operations started from the staff quarters and ended in the students’ hostels, and in the process, one student was reportedly killed while others were wounded.
“The gunmen reportedly gathered some staff and students at a place for hours before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination. They wore military uniform and entered the school premises, which has about 1000 students, and overpowered the security guard.
“Nigerian authorities must probe the reported spending of N3.2bn on Safe School Initiative in 2014, and publish details of spending to date on the Initiative. Public funds budgeted for the initiative had clearly not achieved a safe school environment for children in the country.
“Attacking students and teachers is a crime against humanity. Such attacks inflict severe psychological distress on victims, and cause interruptions in education.
“Nigerian authorities must ensure a safe school environment for students and teachers.”
