Nigerian govt will deploy all resources to free abducted Kagara students – Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would deploy all available resources to ensure the safe release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

Mohammed gave the assurance when a Federal Government delegation visited the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, in Minna.

Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and three members of staff at the college.

The minister said the delegation was sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to reassure the people and government of Niger State that his administration would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the country.

He said the government would endorse whatever approach the state government had adopted to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and staff of the college.

The National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), described the abduction of the students as unfortunate.

He said the federal government would apply everything at its disposal to rescue the students.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the government was concerned about the security situation in Niger and the South-West part of the country.

He stressed that measures were being put in place to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.

