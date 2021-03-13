‘Nigerian govt will not allow destruction of school system,’ Buhari warns criminals | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday warned terrorists and bandits that the Federal Government would not allow the destruction of the country’s school system.

The President stated this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

Buhari was reacting to Friday’s invasion of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Kaduna, by gunmen.

The troops of 1 Division, Kaduna, later rescued 40 female students, 130 males and eight members of staff from the criminals.

However, the state government said on Saturday night that at least 23 girls and 16 boys are still missing in the school.

The President commended efforts of the state government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of the victims.

He, however, urged the state government to ensure that the missing students are found and returned safely to their families.

President Buhari also commended the efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers.

He said: “A country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

