Nigerian govt will stick to agreements on Abacha’s loot, other repatriated funds – Presidency

The $308million traced to the family of the late dictator, Gen Sani Abacha and other looted funds repatriated back to Nigeria by foreign governments have been earmarked for identified critical projects across the country, the Presidency said on Friday night.

The Presidency said in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would stick to the agreements with the United States and the Island of Jersey and stay true to its anti-corruption crusade.

He said the government’s agreed spending plans are very much intact.

Shehu also declared the government’s readiness to give the needed clarification on any matter around a recent tripartite agreement between the three nations.

Reports had said the government was planning to dispense part of the $308 million outside the agreement with the other two signatories to the pact.

Shehu said: “We have a lot more money to recover oversees and no one has the right to complicate things for the government of our country.

“The United States and the British crown dependency of Jersey have agreed with the President and government of Nigeria to repatriate $308 million funds connected to former Nigerian military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, the three governments said.

“By a decision of this government, the entire sum will be paid to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, (NSIA) and will be used in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria – namely Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger bridge.

“The position of the Buhari administration is still the same on this.

“The Embassy of the United States may be approached for any clarification on the agreement already reached by the three parties.”

