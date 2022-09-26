Nigerian govt withdraws order on reopening of varsities

The Federal Government has withdrawn the order on the reopening of the nation’s universities, the PUNCH reports.

The federal government had in a circular with Ref No: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and addressed to vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and chairmen governing councils ordered the reopening of the universities.

This followed last Wednesday’s ruling by Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court which ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its seven-month-old strike and return to classrooms.

However, in another circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, signed by the NUC’s Director of Finance and Account, Sam Onazi, and seen by the newspaper on Monday evening, the commission announced the withdrawal of the order.

NUC was however silent on why the order was reversed.

The circular read: “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022 on the above subject.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”

The strike called by the varsity lecturers on February 14 to press home their demand for revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, reconstitution of the FGN/ASUU 2009 Renegotiation Committee, adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a payment platform and constitution of visitation panels in the universities entered its 23rd day on Monday.

