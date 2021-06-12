Nigerian govt withholds salaries of 331 staff for failing to update records on IPPIS | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has withheld the salaries of 331 civil servants for failing to update their details on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mr. Mahmuda Mamman, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Abdulaganiyu Aminu, on Saturday in Abuja.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular addressed to all permanent secretaries, Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The statement read: “The salaries of 331 federal civil servants have been suspended on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System for their failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of IPPIS platform.

READ ALSO: ASUU sanctions 240 UNILAG lecturers for flouting directive on IPPIS

“And also, who failed to participate in the physical verification exercise. This emerged from a circular ref: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41 issued on 9th June, 2021 and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman.

“Despite the various circulars directing employees of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to carry out an online records update on the IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core MDAs failed to comply with the directives.

“As a result of this, they could not also participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal.

“The Human Resources Module of IPPIS records update exercise was initiated to rid the service of ghost workers, cut down government expenditure, and ensure credible personnel records.”

Join the conversation

Opinions