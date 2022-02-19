Nigerian govt woos Turkish investors to power sector —Minister

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has hinted that the Federal Government is poised to forging a good relationship with investors in the power sector to facilitate the improvement of power supply in the country.

This was disclosed by Mr Mathew Osumanyi Dan’asabe, Information Officer, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Power, in a statement.

Aliyu made this known while hosting the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayratar, in company of two other delegates in his office in Abuja.

He said that, as far as power sector is concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to ensuring that power supply industry is owned by both government and the private sectors.

According to him, the relationship between Nigeria and Turkey was a long-standing one which culminated in the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Nigeria in Oct 2021 for the benefits of both countries.

Read also: NLC calls for reversal of power sector privatisation

Aliyu revealed to the ambassador that various interventions were being put into the power sector of the country.

He hinted at the distribution aspect of the power sector in the country as an area worth investing.

The minister therefore appealed to Turkey and the rest of the world to partner with Nigeria and share insight in the fields of energy, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Responding to the Minister, the ambassador said their visit was a sequel to the MoU signed in 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now