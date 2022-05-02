Nigerian govt working on safe return of abducted passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured Nigerians that the Federal Government had commenced moves at ensuring the safe return of abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by suspected terrorists in March.

The President stated this when he hosted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who paid him a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He directed security agencies and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to provide detailed information to families of the victims regularly, saying the government would explore every opportunity to secure their return alive and unhurt.

Terrorists had on March 28 planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.

At least eight people were confirmed dead, 30 injured and over 100 others abducted by the hoodlums after the attack.

Buhari said: “As we celebrate this occasion with joy amidst friends and family members, we are fully conscious of the fact that many families in our country are in a state of fear and anxiety.

“This is on account of the many captives held by terrorists against their will; including those taken away in the tragic attack of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

“I have directed security agencies to ensure quick and safe recovery of all victims of kidnapping.

“I urge the railway management to immediately set up a situation room for the coordination of the rescue mission and for a minute-by-minute engagement with families of the captives.

“This should ease their pain and anxiety as we push the military to ensure their safe return to their families. My aim is to see all those in captivity safely rescued.



READ ALSO:Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train release new photos of abducted passengers

“Let me assure Nigerians that the bandits are just pushing their luck, but this is only for a while before they are finally crushed.

“They are using civilians as human shields, thereby making it difficult to confront them directly.”

The President stressed that bandits and terrorists, unlike professional soldiers, don’t respect the rules of engagement and can resort to harming hostages when attacked.

He added: “They don’t care about killing their hostages if they come under attack. It’s a delicate situation that requires wisdom, caution and also patience.

“Any rescue operation that results in the death of any hostage cannot be deemed a success.

“The government doesn’t want this kind of tragic outcome. It’s a complex situation that demands proper handling.

“The primary objective of any rescue operation is to free the hostages safely, unharmed, and alive.

“Let me make it clear, however, that defeating the terrorists and bandits requires more than weapons; we also need human intelligence which is necessary to frustrate terrorists’ plans.

“The people and community leaders should help our security officials with information about the activities or movements of criminal groups.”

