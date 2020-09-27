Nigerian govt working with neighbouring countries on reopening of borders - Osinbajo | Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday the Federal Government is working towards the reopening of Nigeria land borders.

Osinbajo, who disclosed at a webinar organized by The Africa Report, added that the government is working with neighbouring countries on the matter.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the full closure of Nigeria land borders in a bid to smuggling in the areas.

Osinbajo said: “We are working with our neighbours to see on what terms we would reopen those borders. At the moment, we are undertaking joint border patrols to control smuggling along the borders. We think the agreement is working and I am sure that soon we should have the borders opened.

“We are committed to the AfCFTA. But we are concerned about threats to security and the economy and we had to take certain actions that would satisfy the immediate needs of our country. The border closure certainly wasn’t meant to be permanent and we are looking forward to reopening as quickly as possible.”

