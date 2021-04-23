Nigerian govt’s actions on climate change have reduced hunger, poverty – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his government’s efforts at addressing the impact of climate change had translated into food sufficiency and reduced hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this at a Virtual Summit on Climate Change.

He told world leaders that Nigeria was one of the most vulnerable nations and had started undertaking major environmentally sound and climate-friendly programmes while treading the path of sustainability.

The President said: “The overall outcome of the highlighted actions had translated into food supply sufficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, new jobs opportunities, better livelihoods, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges and higher quality of life.

READ ASLO: UK,Nigeria to address climate change challenges

“We are expeditiously implementing programmes that stimulate gradual transition away from the use of wood stoves to kerosene, Liquefied Natural Gas, biogas, and electricity.

“The immediate effects include healthy competition among private sector players leading to higher productivity, employment, and faster service delivery.

“In the agriculture production and supply chain sector, we are targeting improved efficiency and productivity through the provision of accurate and timely weather forecasting to farmers, supply of drought tolerant and early maturing crop varieties, and promoting empowerment towards the diversification of sources of livelihoods.”

Join the conversation

Opinions