Nigerian govt’s approval of $1.5bn for rehabilitation of refinery a huge waste – Ex-gov Obi | Ripples Nigeria

The former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Friday questioned the approval of $1.5 billion for the renovation of the Port Harcourt refinery by the Federal Government.

The ex-governor, who spoke on the development on his Twitter handle, said the approval of such a huge sum for the renovation of the refinery was a huge waste considering the country’s present economic situation.

He accused Nigerian leaders of worsening the country’s situation with their financial rascality.

Obi wrote: “The news of the planned expenditure of a whopping $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt refinery repairs is worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians. In light of our precarious economic situation, it is a huge waste.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi flays Nigerian govt for rewarding political thugs more than professors

“Our country on life support, but sadly the managers of our affairs are worsening the situation by their financial rascality.”

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the release of $1.5 billion for rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

The repair works will be undertaken in three phases.

Join the conversation

Opinions