Nigerian govt’s response to flooding weak, slow — Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, on Sunday, condemned what he described as the Nigerian government’s boring handling of flooding ravaging different parts of the country.

A number of states have been affected by recent flooding with different houses being submerged, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

States such as Benue, Delta, Lagos, Anambra Anambra, Delta, Kogi, Rivers, Benue, Yobe, Cross River and Bayelsa have been worse hit.

Moghalu, who commented on the worrisome trend on his Twitter handle, blamed the situation on lack of adequate measures from the government.

He advocated urgent education of Nigerians on the crisis and charged the Nigerian government to be proactive in order to avoid its repeat.

He wrote: The economic, health and infrastructural disaster caused by the massive floods in several parts of Nigeria is truly of catastrophic proportions.The response from Nigerian government has been weak, extremely slow, and inadequate. Strong measures must be taken to deal with this and avoid repeats.

“Climate change and its impact is also real. We must take measures to mitigate its impact. We can’t just wait for foreign bodies to help us. This has been going on for years, only far worse this year. Nigerians need to be better educated about this because it affects their lives.”

