Business
Nigerian govt’s spending exceeds revenue by N2.78trn in five months
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the federal government spent N2.78 trillion more than its revenue in the first five months of 2022.
The apex bank said this in its economic reports for the second quarter and May 2022.
The high expenditure means the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is spending beyond its means.
According to a CBN report, the federal government, between January and May, recorded a retained revenue of N1.94 trillion.
A huge difference when compared to aggregate expenditure within the same period of N4.73 trillion. Leaving a fiscal balance of N2.78 trillion.
The breakdown shows that in the first quarter, the fiscal deficit stood at N1.61 trillion.
Read also: DMO raises concern over Nigerian govt’s debt service-to-revenue ration
Giving an explanation for the first quarter performance CBN report said: “During the quarter, the longstanding revenue challenge was evident, as the outcome in the quarter was 57.6 per cent short of projection in the prorated quarterly budget,” the report noted.
For April and May, where the fiscal deficit was N643.09 and N524.25 billion, respectively, CBN said that provisional federally collected revenue dropped due to lower non-oil receipts.
The report reads: “The retained revenue of the FGN in May fell, following lower allocations from the Federation and VAT Pool accounts.
“At N387.93 billion, the provisional retained revenue of the FGN in May declined by 7.2 per cent and 56.7 per cent, relative to April and the budget, respectively. Shortfalls in earnings at the federation level affected FGN receipts in the review period.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...