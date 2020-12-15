Nigerian govts to set up smart cities in Abuja, other states —Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said his ministry will partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration and some other states to set up ‘smart cities’.

He made this known to journalists at the end of the year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX).

He noted that his visit to the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) and discussions with top executives there had provided Nigeria with insights and partnerships opportunities to set up the smart cities.

Mr Pantami said establishing such smart cities will bring immense benefits to Nigerian economy especially in the country’s drive to harness economic opportunities offered by smart technologies.

The minister mentioned that he discussed with the FCT minister on the establishment of ‘Smart Abuja’ and some “progressive governors” can buy into the idea.

For Abuja, Mr Pantami proposed “a small area where we can come up with a very beautiful city within Abuja that can automatically be automated and digitalised”.

He said he will encourage governors who are “digitally inclined” to consider establishing smart cities in their states.

“Our visit to Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) is to see the process they have followed to digitalise and transform the entire city which is highly commendable.

“Whenever you have an idea that is transformative, it is better to approach and learn from someone who has already achieved it to minimize your mistakes and errors.”

Mr Pantami said private developers are already experimenting with the concept by coming up with smart estate, which he described as encouraging.

He also said the benefits of the smart city is that “Firstly, when it comes to security, with a smart city even before you reach the entrance, that has been recorded automatically. Security (personnel) sees you before you see him.

“Secondly, it makes things easier. Many of the things that we do physically we don’t have to do it–from one place you can control your compound.

“Thirdly, it brings about accuracy and precision as well as peace of mind in the way humans conduct their activities or transact business,” he said.

