Nigerian govt’s Twitter ban ill-advised – Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigerian govt’s Twitter ban ill-advised – Gov Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday described the Federal Government suspension of Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and illegal.
The governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the ban of the microblogging platform was aimed at diverting Nigerians attention from the federal government’s failure to tackle insecurity in many parts of the country.
According to him, the ban was a ploy by the federal government to suppress the rights of the citizens.
READ ALSO: Reps to quiz Lai Mohammed over Twitter ban
Ortom is one of the few public officers in Nigeria that had defied the ban placed on Twitter by the government last Friday.
He wrote: “The ban on Twitter is not only illegal but it is also an ill-advised move to divert the attention of Nigerians from the Federal Government’s failure to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.
“It amounts to suppression of fundamental human rights and gagging of social media.”
