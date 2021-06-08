Nigerian govt’s Twitter ban ill-advised – Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday described the Federal Government suspension of Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and illegal.

The governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the ban of the microblogging platform was aimed at diverting Nigerians attention from the federal government’s failure to tackle insecurity in many parts of the country.

According to him, the ban was a ploy by the federal government to suppress the rights of the citizens.

Ortom is one of the few public officers in Nigeria that had defied the ban placed on Twitter by the government last Friday.

He wrote: “The ban on Twitter is not only illegal but it is also an ill-advised move to divert the attention of Nigerians from the Federal Government’s failure to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.

“It amounts to suppression of fundamental human rights and gagging of social media.”

