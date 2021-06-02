Nigerian health agency sets up special covid-19 vaccination sites across country | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigerian health agency sets up special covid-19 vaccination sites across country
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has stated that some special COVID-19 vaccination sites have been set up across the country.
The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday.
Shuaib said that the sites were set up to ensure that every Nigerian who had received the first jab completes the process.
“We acknowledge the possibility of some people relocating from the states where they took their first doses.
“For this reason, we have made provision for special vaccination sites that could accommodate administering their second doses,” he said.
He noted that some of these previous sites may also not be available due to some circumstances.
Shuaib advised Nigerians to visit the NPHCDA website (www.nphcda.gov.ng) to locate vaccination posts close to them for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
He allayed the fears of Nigerians due to the side effects of the vaccines.
READ ALSO: Govt inoculates 1.8m citizens in nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign
”There have been cases of mild, moderate, and severe adverse effects since the vaccination campaign was officially rolled out.
“These side effects include pain and swelling at the site of vaccination to more serious symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, fever, dizziness, and allergic reactions.
“A total of 10,027 cases of mild Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported as of May 30″, while 86 cases of moderate to severe incidents have been reported. All these individuals have since fully recovered,” Shuaib said.
According to him, five states have the highest records of AEFI namely: Cross River (1,040), Kaduna (1,071), Lagos (796), Yobe (555), and Kebbi with 525 cases.
Shuaib added ”indeed on my part, the side effects following the second dose was much less than the first dose.
“We continue to advise that all Nigerians who have received their first dose should check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose.
”They are to proceed to the same health facility where they got their first jab, to ensure full protection against COVID-19.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
