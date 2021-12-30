Nigerian health worker in US jailed for abusing patients

A former nurse’s aide, Godbless Uwadiegwu was on Tuesday, December 28, sentenced to three years in prison by a U.S court after pleading guilty to s3xually abusing patients.

The 59-year-old Nigerian was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

According to reports, Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of gross s3xual imposition.

He was previously indicted on three rape charges and three charges of gross sexual imposition. The r*pe charges and one of the gross sexual imposition counts were dropped as part of the plea.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence. However, his attorney unsuccessfully argued in court that Uwadiegwu was not a repeat offender and only a “moderate risk.”

Judge Donald Oda sentenced Uwadiegwu to the maximum prison sentence, 18 months on each conviction for a total of three years.

He also will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender for at least 15 years.

Meanwhile, Uwadiegwu faces similar charges from two alleged incidents in Butler County, in Hamilton in September 2018 and in Middletown in December 2013.

A Butler County grand jury indicted him in November on five charges including rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery and unlawful restraint.

Hamilton police records allege he was a state-tested nursing assistant when he had sexual contact in a private home in 2018 with a disabled victim who could not resist or give consent due to her condition.

The other report, from Middletown police, is from 2013. That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said that he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her.

The report states that Uwadiegwu was with Hope Home Health Care at the time.

