Nigerian healthcare group, AfyA Care, secures $6M Series A funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigerian healthcare group, AfyA Care, secures $6M Series A funding

A Nigerian healthcare group, AfyA Care, has secured $6M Series A Funding from West African private equity fund manager, CardinalStone Capital Advisers (CCA).

Femi Ogunjimi, Partner at CardinalStone Capital Advisers, confirmed the investment in a statement on Thursday.

The healthcare group is a provider of integrated healthcare services including hospital care, health insurance, and health technology services in Nigeria.

“We are always keen to partner with companies that have proven the capacity to disrupt and transform industries,” Ogunjimi announced.

The company said that it will use the funding to expand its workforce and scale its Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) across Nigeria and beyond.

2. Women-led early-stage startups across Europe to benefit from over $20 million fund

Switzerland-based venture capital fund, Privilège Ventures, has launched a CHF 20 million (which is estimated to over $20 million) fund to boost women-led early-stage startups across Europe.

The funding, according to local media, is the fourth of its kind.

The investment was confirmed by Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the firm’s investment thesis is based on the statistical evidence that women perform better than men in leadership roles.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the firm’s thesis is backed up by research from Boston Consulting Group on investment and revenue data over five years.

Commenting on why women-led early-stage startups are targeted, Rüsch said:

“There are very few funds worldwide dedicated to backing female founders, and despite the rapid growth in the VC industry the percentage of female or gender-diverse-led teams is falling.”

3. Mark Zuckerberg announces new discussion group feature, Communities

Founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has announced the official launching a new discussion group feature, Communities.

The founder made the announcement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the new feature offers larger, more structured discussion groups.

Communities themselves can now support groups of up to 1024 users and offer end-to-end encryption.

Stressing the need for better end-to-end encryption, Zuckerberg said:

“The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages – and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption.”

By Kayode Hamsat

