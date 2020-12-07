Nigerian immigration arrests Cameroon, Benin Republic nationals during recruitment test

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officials on Monday arrested two foreign nationals from Cameroon and Benin Republic during the recruitment test into the Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) held in several parts of the county.

At least 191, 000 candidates sat for the test organized by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.

The ministry wrote: “@nigimmigration (NIS) officers intercept two non-Nigerians who attempted to participate in today’s CBAT for recruitment into the Service.

“They are Cameroonian and Beninore citizens. They have been interrogated, profiled, and referred to ACG zone A for further action.”

The Computer-Based Examination was witnessed by officials of the NSCDC, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service and the Immigration.

One of the officials, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh, commended JAMB for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He said: “We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise into the Immigration and NSCDC and it has to start from the word go. This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise.

“We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.”

“All over the country, we have almost 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are NSCDC, and for Immigration, we have 78,000 candidates across 126 centres in Nigeria. The examination is broken into three phases.

“We have the one for graduates, NCE and OND holders and the third one for secondary school leavers. The batches for the exam are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. sessions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions