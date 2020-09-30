Nigerian institute develops 40-minute covid-19 test kit | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Politics Top Stories

Nigerian institute develops 40-minute covid-19 test kit

September 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has developed a molecular test kit named SARS-COV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay (SIMA) to produce Covid-19 test result in less than 40 minutes.

The minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, made this known on Tuesday at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing.

Mr Mamora said compared to Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) which is currently the main source of testing in the country, SIMA is faster and cheaper.

Read also: Medical institute develops COVID-19 test kit

“It is the SARS-COV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay (SIMA) which can be performed by low skilled personnel with minimum training,” Mr Mamora said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded “58,647 cases of COVID-19 while 49,937 have recovered with 1,111 fatalities as at Tuesday.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */