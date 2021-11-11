Nigerian investors lose N82.5bn as banks top active trades

The bearish trading in the Nigerian capital market persisted on Thursday as investment takeout depleted the bourse by 0.3 percent at the close of the day’s business.

Consequently, shareholders lost N82.46 billion at the close of trading with the market capitalisation shrinking to N22.72 trillion from N22.80 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 158.02 percent to close at 43,707.30 compared to 43,549.28 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 161.30 million shares valued at N2.13 billion in 3,574 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 270.70 million shares worth N5.62 billion that exchanged hands in 3,861 deals on Wednesday.

On the equities table, Unity Bank topped the gainers list as its share price was up by 7.27 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price rose by 5 percent to move from N0.40kobo to N0.42kobo per share at the end of trading.

Universal Insurance share price was up by 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

WAPCO’s share price appreciated by N0.65kobo to move from N24.85kobo to N25.50kobo per share.

UPDC gained 2.42 percent to move from N1.65kobo to N1.69kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N20bn as Nigeria’s capital market slips back to red zone

Cornerstone Insurance led the losers’ chart after shedding 8.77 percent from its share price to drop from N0.57kobo to N0.52kobo per share.

Cutix share price declined from N6.20kobo to N5.70kobo per share after losing N0.50kobo in its share price.

Etranzact lost N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.90kobo from N2.05 per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.41kobo to N0.38kobo per share after losing 7.32 percent from its share price during trading.

Lasaco completed the list after losing 5.36 percent in its share price to end trading at N1.06 from N1.12kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as it traded 28.15 million shares worth N322.07 million.

Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 23.50 million and valued at N23.50 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 12.52 million shares traded at a cost of N301.20 million.

Access Bank reported 9.28 million shares worth N86.95 million while Sterling Bank recorded 8.29 million traded shares at a value of N12.46 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now