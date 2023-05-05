Metro
Nigerian jailed 11 months for assaulting wife in UK
A Nigerian student, John Nwadiaju, has been sentenced to 11 months imprisonment for assaulting his wife in the United Kingdom.
The 34-year-old Master’s degree student of Bangor University in North Wales was also handed a one-year suspension by the Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday.
The prosecutor, Paulinus Barnes, told the court that Nwadiaju and the woman, Kosisochukwu Echem, got married in Nigeria in April 2022 but separated in August of the same year over reported abuse and violence.
The convict assaulted the wife who had visited him at the university, and seized her passport and payment card.
He was arrested by the police arrested at the scene, and arraigned for indecent behaviour.
The judge, Nicola Saffman, found Nwadiaju guilty of the charge and sentenced him to 11 months imprisonment in addition to a one-year suspension.
He will also carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in addition to the prison sentence.
