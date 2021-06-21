Metro
Nigerian jailed 18 years for defiling 13-year-old girl in UK
The Croydon Crown Court in the United Kingdom on Monday sentenced a 64- year-old Nigerian, Adeyinka Oluwaseyi Ajose, to 18 years in prison for defiling a 13-year-old girl in the country.
Ajose was convicted after he pleaded guilty for multiple sexual offences against the child.
He was arraigned by the British prosecutors on a four-count charge of raping a child under 13, sexual assault and assault/ ill-treatment of a child.
The Nigerian was arrested in November 2020 when police operatives were called to a residential address in Addington, Croydon.
Before his arrest, the teenager had informed the police of the illicit affairs from Ajose, leading to the investigation and his subsequent arrest near the victim’s house.
A British police officer, Constable Matthew Amos, who spoke on the incident, encouraged victims of sexual abuse to confide in the police to ensure the prosecution of perpetrators.
He said: “Those that abuse the trust of the most vulnerable in our society are some of the most insidious offenders. The offences committed by Ajose are truly shocking and the sentence he has received reflects this.
“If the victim had not had the courage to come forward, Ajose’s campaign of abuse may well have continued. I urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or who knows anything about it, to come forward to police. We have specially trained officers who will listen to and support you.”
