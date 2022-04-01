Nigerian jailed four-and-a-half years in UK for inciting social media posts

A Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian, Adeyinka Shoyemi, to four-and-a-half years in prison for encouraging violence in the West African nation.

The 45-year-old was arrested in August 2019 after a series of social media posts created by accounts named “Adeyinka Grandson” were reported to police via the online reporting tool.

The posts which had a commentary encouraging attacks against certain ethnic groups were assessed by a specialist group of officers in the Metropolitan Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU).

The convict, who was initially arraigned on a six-count charge of inciting racial hatred, was released on bail with a condition not to post any more inciting posts on social media.

Soyinka was later rearrested after he flouted his bail conditions by posting more commentaries considered threatening and insulting to any ethnic groups.

The prosecutors subsequently added two more inciting racial hatred charges.

The court convicted the Nigerian on an eight-count charge of inciting racial hatred on November 30 last year and fixed a date for the sentencing.

