Nigerian journalist, Jalingo Agba, remanded in prison for allegedly defaming Gov Ayade

Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, who is being tried for alleged treason, has been remanded in custody from Monday till Thursday.

The journalist was remanded to Kuje prison for alleged cybercrime by Judge Zainab Bage Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to a report, Justice Abubakar, during proceedings on Monday, allegedly prevented Jalingo’s attorneys from submitting a motion for bail after he was charged with cyberstalking.

Jalingo was charged with allegedly defaming Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State, and his wife Elizabeth Ayade, who is the sister of Frank Ayade. He is to be held in Kuje prison until Thursday.

On August 22, 2019, Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was detained in connection with a story stating that Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State, had stolen N500 million from the state.

