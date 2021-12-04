Nigerian lady, Itunu, who died in Côte d’Ivoire prison buried in Oyo

Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in prison in Côte d’Ivoire after she was allegedly wrongly jailed, has been buried in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

The remains of Babalola were buried on Saturday at the Sango Cemetery at about 11:25 am.

Present at the burial were officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission sent by the Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The body of the deceased had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Friday at about 11 pm via Air Côte d’Ivoire and was conveyed to Oyo State.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Babalola allegedly died on November 14, leading to a buzz on social media platforms as Nigerians expressed deep anger over her demise.

According to reports, the 21-year-old Babalola from Oyo State was a trader based in Bondoukou, Cote d’Ivoire.

She had raised the alarm that her apartment was burgled by an Ivorian in September 2019 and she had reported the incident to the police but the DPO informed her that the suspect was his nephew. He reportedly offered her a settlement worth roughly N100,000 to drop the case, an amount lesser than the N300,000 worth of her stolen goods.

Subsequently, she was arrested when she refused the settlement, charged to court for human trafficking and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After the social media buzz, NIDCOM had said it was working to prove the lady’s innocence.

Dabiri-Erewa had confirmed that the lady was charged and incarcerated for a crime she didn’t commit.

