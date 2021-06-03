Nigerian lady wants to marry billionaire Femi Otedola's autistic son, Akinfenwa | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Nigerian lady wants to marry billionaire Femi Otedola’s autistic son, Akinfenwa
A Nigerian lady identified as Anastacia Michael has expressed her desire to enter into a relationship with billionaire Femi Otedola’s only son, Akinfenwa Otedola.
The young lady revealed that she is prepared to love the 21-year-old heir despite his medical condition.
Akinfenwa Otedola is an autistic patient, but, his father and siblings have continued to show him off on social media.
On Wednesday, the young lady, Anastacia took to social media to reveal she is interested in settling with the heir.
The young admirer wrote;
“I have grown to love Fewa Otedola so much.
His cuteness, innocence, simplicity, in fact, everything about this dude drives me crazy.
READ ALSO: Mr. Eazi gives lover, Temi Otedola, early Valentine’s Day treat
I will love to spend the rest of my life with Fewaluv regardless of his Autism condition. whenever, I see him I don’t see his condition, but the genuine love I have for him, and I AM WILLING TO MARRY FEWA OTEDOLA, He has stolen my heart.
Happy birthday hearty my heart beats only for you.”
Akinfenwa is the only son and last child of the business magnate, Femi Otedola.
A couple of years ago, Akinfenwa’s immediate elder sister, Temi Otedola spoke out about his medical condition.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...